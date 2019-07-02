Menu
House painter warned to 'watch out' for dodgy drug dealers

Ebony Graveur
by
2nd Jul 2019 6:00 AM
A 49-year-old house painter has been told by a magistrate to 'watch out' for dodgy drug dealers who could be sneaking meth into his pot stash.

Christopher Clarke from Laidley appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday July 1, charged with drug driving.

Clarke was driving his car on Railway St at Laidley just before 10am on Friday, April 31, when he was pulled over by police conducting patrols.

Clarke was detained and taken to the police station after he tested positive to drugs.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro said Clarke tested positive to marijuana when he was taken back to the station.

Magistrate Kay Ryan said Clarke hadn't been in trouble for a long time and asked why would he start now.

"You're a mature-aged person which always makes me wonder," Ms Ryan said.

"I know you had a drug problem in your younger days but why you would go back to it now, is beyond me."

Ms Ryan told Clarke to 'stay away from' marijuana.

"We often see people before the court with not just cannabis in their systems but also meth because dealers are cutting meth into (marijuana) to get people hooked," she said.

"So you've got to watch what you're putting into your body."

Clarke pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined $450.

drink and drug drivers gatton court ipswich court ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

