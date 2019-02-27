Menu
LUCRATIVE: The Stylemaster home at Brookwater's street of dreams sold for $1.6 million.
House of dreams breaks Brookwater sales record

Hayden Johnson
by
27th Feb 2019 6:47 AM
BROOKWATER'S exclusive street of dreams has again been the location for a record home sale.

Late last year, two homes sold for more than $1.5million, with one setting the new suburb benchmark of $1.6million.

The Stylemaster display home was purchased by local people seeking to upgrade into a life of luxury.

Brookwater Residential general manager Nick Kostellar said the record sale was evidence the suburb was continuing to lure high-end buyers.

"That's always a good sign of how strong the market is," he said.

"It's great news not just for Brookwater but for the whole greater Springfield region.

"We're about trying to raise the bar."

Mr Kostellar expected the suburb would continue to offer something different in a market saturated with new homes.

"Brookwater has been a lived-in community for the past 17 years," he said. "We've always maintained larger land lots and an in-house architect who meets with buyers."

Mr Kostellar said a body corporate scheme coupled with the premier golf course made the area attractive.

"Less than 100 golf course frontage lots are available," he said.

"That's become a rare commodity. The pedigree of the Greg Norman-designed course does underpin the value."

Mr Kostellar predicted prices would continue to grow.

