House gutted by fire but firies contain blaze

AN Ipswich home has been gutted by fire but all occupants were accounted for, despite some initial doubts that everyone had gotten out safely.

Firefighters took about an hour-and-a-half to contain the blaze in North Booval last night.

Firies arrived at 5.38pm with the property on the corner of Baden Jones Way and North Station Rd with the property well involved.

A total of four fire trucks attended the scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighters saw large volumes of smoke on approach.

House fire at North Booval June 26. Picture: Frederick Dy.

"The house was well involved in fire when they arrived," she said.

The fire was put out at 8.11pm and a fire scene investigator is on site today.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Service area commander Ross Mutzelburg said the house was gutted by the blaze.

"It would be pretty much cleaned up for sure," he said.

"All occupants were accounted for.

"There was some doubt about it when the crews first got there.

"We found out fairly quickly that everyone was out."