Woman, three children escape home inferno

UPDATE 3PM: A woman and three children have escaped their burning house this afternoon.

The fire was reported at a house on Stevens Rd, Lanefield about 1.35pm.

By the time firefighters arrived it was fully involved and could not be saved.

A woman and three children fled the house and have been assessed for injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman says none of those involved have sustained serious injuries but it was still not certain if they would require further treatment in hospital.

Police are also on scene.

EARLIER: There are reports a home near Rosewood is fully ablaze after a fire broke out this afternoon.

Crews have recently arrived at the house on Stevens Rd, Lanefield and are assessing the situation.

The fire was first reported about 1.35pm.

There are no initial reports of any people inside the house.

In a separate incident, two people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a Redbank Plains house late last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service said a man sustained burns to his feet while a child suffered smoke inhalation in the fire on Tindle St about 10pm.

Fire crews responded to the incident but the fire had been extinguished by the time they arrived.

It is believed the fire started in one of the bedrooms.

Both the man and child were in a stable condition when they were taken to Ipswich Hospital.