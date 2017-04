AN ABANDONED building has been destroyed by a fire that is believed to have been deliberately lit.

Firefighters were called to Nimmo St Booval about 3.20pm, following reports of a small brick building on fire.

Crews extinguished the blaze, but not before the building was gutted.

Firefighters extinguish a fire at Booval on Thursday afternoon. Rob Williams

There are no reports of injuries.

The Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch is investigating the cause of the fire, but police say early indications are that it was deliberately lit.

A crime scene has been declared.