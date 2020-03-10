Contributed News House fire: Two men taken to hospital

TWO men were taken to hospital following a house fire on Monday night. Two fire crews were called to a house at Barram St, Goodna just after 5pm, where they found a fire had been extinguished prior to their arrival. A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said firefighters entered the house and reported a considerable amount of smoke and heat. Paramedics treated two men aged in their 40s for minor injuries, with both taken to the PA Hospital in a stable condition. Fire investigators were expected to return to the house on Tuesday morning. Police said the fire was not being treated as suspicious.