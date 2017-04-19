Two houses destroyed within an hour

A FAMILY home has been destroyed by fire and a suspected abandoned house engulfed in flames in a dramatic hour for emergency services this afternoon.

A fire is believed to have started in the bedroom of a house on Crosshill St, Leichhardt, about 4.40pm.

Police say family members including a young child were able to escape before the fire spread and destroyed the home.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

About 30 minutes later, a fire also broke out on a house on Bayliss Rd, South Ripley.

Police say the house is fully ablaze and investigations are under way to see if anyone was trapped inside.

It is believed the house has been abandoned, but could be occupied by squatters.