UPDATE: Investigation to follow house fire

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire at Peak Crossing on Monday afternoon.

UPDATE:

A HOME has been almost destroyed at Peak Crossing after a fire broke out in the front room.

Fire crews were called to the blaze on Fassifern Rd just after 2pm and three crews quickly extinguished the flames.

No one was home at the time and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

From the outside the structure is intact.

Inside the walls of the front room, visible through the large broken glass windows, are scorched and blackened.

Police are on scene to direct traffic while emergency services pack up.

The fire is one of dozens reported across the state as rural and urban firefighters battle grass and spot fires in the sweltering conditions.

The fire damaged the inside of a Peak Crossing home this afternoon.

EARLIER:

FIREFIGHTERS are at the scene of a house fire at Peak Crossing this afternoon.

Smoke was reported coming from a house on Fassifern St about 2pm.

Three crews have rushed to the scene and firefighters are wearing breathing apparatus and are inside the house.

Queensland Ambulance Service is also at the scene on standby.

There are no reports of injury at this stage.