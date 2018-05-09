Menu
One person is feared dead in a Caboolture house fire, on the Sunshine Coast, QLD.
BREAKING: One person reportedly died in house fire

by Megan Palin
9th May 2018 3:52 PM | Updated: 5:00 PM

A PERSON has reportedly died after a house fire broke out in a home south of the Sunshine Coast.

Emergency Services were called to the blaze on Rosemary Street in Caboolture South at around 1.30pm yesterday.

Several emergency services were called to the scene and which forced a section of the street to be temporarily closed.

For several hours, the person was unaccounted for and authorities were initially unable to confirm if the man was deceased.

Hours after the blaze was started, 9 News Queensland have claimed Queensland Police confirmed the missed man had died in the fire.

Smoke was seen billowing out of the two-storey house - which was badly damaged in the blaze.

Neighbours in the street reportedly tried to help extinguish the fire using garden hoses to little effect.

Earlier:

THERE are fears a man has died in a house fire in southest Queensland.

Authorities were called to the blaze on Rosemary Street in Caboolture South, about 50km north of Brisbane, after 1.30pm on Wednesday.

A QLD Police spokesman said one person was unaccounted for, but could not confirm if they were deceased. Several emergency services are currently on the scene and a section of the street has been temporarily closed.

A QLD Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman told news.com.au "the fire is now out" and directed all other questions to police.

 

 

More to come.

