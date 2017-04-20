HOUSE FIRE: Donations flow after blaze destroys Ipswich home

FIRE crews were called to Leichhardt twice in one night as flames engulfed a home in Crosshill St.

A family home was totally destroyed after fire took hold about 4.40pm yesterday and again at 8pm when the fire reignited.

A mother and her three young children, aged about two, five and seven, were home at the time of the blaze but all got out safety.

Leichhardt: Family of five left homeless after a fire on Crosshill Street. Video: Lisa Rook https://t.co/xz9WiwqNed #7News pic.twitter.com/iXaryYzM8S — 7 News Queensland (@7NewsQueensland) April 19, 2017

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said five crews went to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

"Crews worked to protect nearby exposures like homes, fences and power poles," she said.

"The fire was out by 5.10pm and fire crews handed over to police at 6.30pm.

"At 8pm there was a small reignition and crews were called back to the house."

The house was completely destroyed after fire took hold yesterday.

Louie Naumovski of Logan House Fire Support Network said the street was flooded with community members who offered immediate support to the young family whose home was destroyed.

"It was fantastic to watch. By the time we rocked up there people were dropping off bags of clothes," he said.

"Paul Pisasale was already there and offered assistance through council's community benefit fund.

"While we were there we had one guy offer beds and the mum has taken his details so once they get a new premises the family will have beds.

"It was great community spirit last night. The whole street came together.

"We offered some nappies for the family's two-year-old but almost everything else was taken care of."

Mr Naumovski said the man who lived at the house was on a 12-hour shift and was shocked when we saw the damage.

"The father was at work and was pretty devastated. I think they're just hard on their luck and trying to bounce back and this is just a kick in the guts," he said,

"Half of it's already done, if people want to give them non-perishable food and grocery vouchers that would be the best way to go.

Mr Naumovski said the One Mile Community Group was also accepting donations, as was Leichhardt State School.

"They will be inundated. The donations from One Mile group and Leichhardt school should be sufficient but extra donations can be used for future fires," he said.

"I would just like to say how giving the community was to this family tonight, it was wonderful to see."

QPS and QFES are investigating the incident in an attempt to establish the cause of the fire.