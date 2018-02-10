Menu
News

House fire declared suspicious

Hannah Busch
by

A FIRE that destroyed a home on Brisbane St on Friday night has now been declared suspicious. 

Queensland Police issued a statement on Saturday morning urging the public to come forward with information. 

QPS said a crime scene had been declared at the house as officers begin investigating the cause of the fire. 

"Police are investigating whether a man and woman may have been involved in a disturbance moments prior to the blaze breaking out," the statement said. 

The home was unoccupied, and emergency services were called to the fire about 6.45pm on Friday. 

An estimated five fire crews responded to the blaze. 

The West Ipswich home on fire late Friday evening.
Queensland Police released an image of the fire as it burned on Friday evening: 

A Queensland Police photo shows the home on Brisbane St in West Ipswich on fire. The fire has been declared suspicious.
The unoccupied house was a blackened shell on Saturday morning.

Aftermath of a fire on Brisbane Street in West Ipswich.
Aftermath of a fire on Brisbane Street in West Ipswich. Rob Williams

