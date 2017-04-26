HOUSE FIRE: Cause of Rosewood blaze still unknown

The back of the house has been completely destroyed.

EMERGENCY services will today investigate the cause of a fire which destroyed a home in Rosewood and damaged a neighbouring house.

Fire investigators will attend the single story timber house, where a mother lived with her four children aged between 7 and 20, on Albert St after a blaze tore through the rental property at 3pm yesterday.

Police, ambulance officers and four fire crews were called to the house fire which took almost an hour to extinguish, officials say.

"The house was well alight when crews arrived," a QFES spokesperson said.

"It was unclear if anyone was inside when they arrived so they went into action to extinguish the fire internally and externally.

The fire at Albert St, Rosewood. Photo: Terry Royan Terry Royan

"At 3.26pm crews confirmed all occupants were outside the house."

The spokesperson said the fire was out by about 4pm and crews left the scene at 5.20pm after dampening down hot spots.

"Crews were working to protect exposed properties but there was minimal damage to the house next door.

"We weren't able to determine the cause at the scene and fire investigators will be on scene today."

QAS were called and assessed one patient at the scene but the patient did not require transport to hospital.