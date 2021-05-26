Menu
Police have charged a man with attempted murder after a woman was hurt in a fire a Quinlan Street home, Darling Heights.
News

House fire ‘attempted murder’: cops

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
26th May 2021 12:26 PM | Updated: 12:41 PM
A Toowoomba man has been arrested in his hospital bed for allegedly attempting to murder a woman and setting a house on fire.

Police were called to a Darling Heights home just after midnight on February 13. They found a 43-year-old woman outside the burning residence with wounds to her head and torso.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Hours later, a 36-year-old Darling Heights man was found with serious burns to his face and body and was also taken to hospital.

Queensland Police charged him on Tuesday at a bedside hearing with one count each of attempted murder (domestic violence) and arson as well as two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

The man has been remanded in custody and will appear before the Toowoomba Magistrates Court in July.

Originally published as House fire ‘attempted murder’: cops

