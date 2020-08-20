Menu
Doyle St house fire
News

Body found after Toowoomba house destroyed by fire

Neville Madsen
by
20th Aug 2020 2:56 AM | Updated: 6:55 AM
UPDATE: A BODY has been found in a north Toowoomba house after it was destroyed in a fire overnight, with investigations into the identity of the person ongoing.

Emergency crews, including Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews and Queensland Police Service arrived at the Doyle St, Harlaxton address at 11:15 pm on Wednesday.

Crews were on scene into the early hours of the morning still attempting to dampen the "well involved" house.

A Queensland Police spokesperson confirmed that a body had been found during the initial search of the scorched property.

Doyle St house destroyed by fire.
Doyle St house destroyed by fire. Nev Madsen

EARLIER: A TOOWOOMBA house has been destroyed in fire overnight, with an investigation under way to determine the cause of the blaze.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews responded to a house fire in Doyle St, Harlaxton at 1115 pm Wednesday night. 

"When we arrived at the structure we noticed the house was well involved in fire and we went straight into action with hose lines" QFES station officer Brad Rosenblatt said.

"I don't think there was one place in the structure that didn't have fire.

"The crews did a fantastic job to knock the flames down that allowed us to get inside and do an initial primary search.

"We don't have any idea at this stage how the the fire started. Fire investigation from QFES will assess the scene along with Queensland Police."

Crews were still on scene at 2.30 am dampening down the scene.

QFES crews tend the Doyle St fire.
QFES crews tend the Doyle St fire. Nev Madsen
