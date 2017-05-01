26°
News

House destroyed by fire

Andrew Korner
| 1st May 2017 3:51 PM
A house was destroyed by fire at North Booval this afternoon.
A house was destroyed by fire at North Booval this afternoon. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 4pm: FIVE people were able to escape before their home was destroyed by fire this afternoon.

Firefighters rushed to the timber home on Wattle St, North Booval about 2.45pm, after fire broke out in one of the bedrooms.

House fire on Wattle Street in North Booval.
House fire on Wattle Street in North Booval. Rob Williams

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The fire was extinguished but not before extensive damage was done throughout the home.

Ipswich police District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Gareth James says three adults and two children escaped the blaze unharmed.

Sadly, a pet cat was trapped inside and died in the fire.

House fire on Wattle Street in North Booval.
House fire on Wattle Street in North Booval. Rob Williams

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Police will guard the house overnight until fire investigators arrive early tomorrow.

EARLIER: A HOME has been destroyed by fire this afternoon.

Police say emergency services were called to Wattle St, North Booval about 2.45pm.

The timber house was well involved on arrival and crews are working to extinguish the blaze while protecting neighbouring properties, police say.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  house fire north booval

Couple dish out real-world advice after 60 years together

Couple dish out real-world advice after 60 years together

Ipswich's Ron and Noela are under no illusions about marriage and the fact that it can be tough

House destroyed by fire

A house was destroyed by fire at North Booval this afternoon.

Fire crews working to save neighbouring homes

Neighbourhood evacuated following explosion threats

Police have arrested a man over a break-in at a Morayfield business.

Police allege man threatened to blow up house

VIDEO: Sporting legend visits Ipswich school

RIGHT: St Edmund's College principal Diarmuid O'Riordan (left) with former Wallaby and sports presenter Andrew Slack presenting team captains Sebastian Scaroni, Josh McCarroll and Cody Fordham with their jerseys.

FORMER Wallaby skipper Andrew Slack visited the region

Local Partners

PICTURES: Exhibition shows innocence caught up in war

ABC cameraman and former QT snapper's images displayed in Ipswich

History has a new home at Harrisville

Mick Kenney and Mary McInnes of Harrisville Historical Society.

Relics saved by new funding

Group calls on 'bored' Ipswich youth to join them

GETTING BETTER: Evelyne Mihuhi and Shafi Abubakare hold a youth group Infinity Group Services.

A NEW community group has opened in the region

VIDEO: How this Ipswich teen launched her own album

Ipswich teen HannahMarie, 16, is launching her first country music album.

A FUTURE in music industry is bright for this self-funded artist

WE’RE OPEN: Ipswich businesses open on Labour Day

Large retailers in Rockhampton will close their doors for the Labour Day long weekend.

SEE what's open in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran breaks Australian music chart record

ED Sheeran has beaten ABBA to become the longest-running No.1 in Australian chart history, after spending 15 weeks at No.1.

JonBenet murder ‘will remain unsolved’

Casting JonBenet Ramsay is a new documentary about the unsolved murder of the six-year-old.

Australian director of Netflix doco says murder will remain unsolved

Secret recordings to be heard in celebrity AVO case

Kelly Landry arrives to the Downing Centre court in Sydney, Monday, May 1, 2017. An AVO hearing involving Sydney-to-Hobart skipper Anthony Bell and his wife Kelly Landry has begun.

Recordings are ‘real evidence’ of what occurred between pair

Bruno Mars brings his 24K Magic tour to Australia

Singer Bruno Mars will be coming to Australia in 2018.

But fans are going to have to wait until 2018 for the pop superstar

Most ridiculous thing about the MKR finale

High fives if you managed to watch the MKR finale right through to the end.

“COME on, just tell us who won already!”

Godfather cast reunites at Tribeca

Coppola and the cast of "The Godfather" reunited for one evening and a double feature at Radio City Music Hall to celebrate the film's 45th anniversary. The Tribeca Film Festival closed out its 16th edition Saturday, April 29, 2017, with a grand double feature of "The Godfather," parts one and two.

It was an offer The Godfather cast couldn’t refuse

Val Kilmer confirms cancer battle

Val Kilmer, left, and his son Jack attend a basketball game in Los Angeles in 2014.

Batman actor Val Kilmer tells Reddit Q&A he had cancer.

STAND ALONE DUPLEX WITH FANTASTIC POSITION

2/247 South Station Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Perfect for those that would like to maintain their independence, but don't want the maintenance of a large block or don't want to live in a complex. Positioned in...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR WE ARE SELLING!

23 Greenway Circuit, Mount Ommaney 4074

Town House 4 2 2 OFFERS ABOVE...

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of Brisbane's best residencies. With all the amenities you would normally associate with a luxury resort this home...

BRAND NEW AND READY FOR YOU!

1&2/24 Glossop Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $295,000 each

$295,000 each Positioned in an elevated and leafy location, these units are a great opportunity for either a first home buyer or to expand your portfolio with a...

SELLING BELOW REPLACEMENT COST!

8 Kingfisher Court, Regency Downs 4341

House 2 1 UNDER CONTRACT

CONTRACT CRASHED!!! Previously tenanted at $305 p/w. This neat and tidy character home sits proudly on a generous 9,913sqm parcel of land in the tightly held...

Sitting High on 1,000m²

42 Palma Rosa Drive, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 $329,000

This lowset brick home has it all, Four spacious bedrooms, all with built-ins. At one end of the home is the master bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite and at...

Great Lowset Brick Investment

7 Bickle Place, North Booval 4304

House 4 2 2 $315,000

This great lowset brick home offers a savvy investor the chance to enter the investment market or add to their growing property portfolio. Currently tenant to the...

EXCELLENT LOCATION - WALK TO SCHOOL &amp; RAIL

17 Grafton Street East Ipswich, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $279,000

YOU WILL KICK YOURSELF IF YOU MISS THIS ONE!! Great First Home or Investment. Situated on a generous allotment in a position of future potential ( 759SQM...

CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGED !!! PROPERTY MUST SELL !!! HUGE PRICE REDUCTION !!

00 Goebels Rd ( Cnr M Hines Rd), Mount Forbes 4340

House 3 1 3 Offers From...

FIVE ACRE COUNTRY ESCAPE WITHIN MINUTES OF THE CITY TWO MAGESTIC NORFOLK PINES to Welcome Your Entry “A” Frame Double Storey Home (circa 1982) on LOCAL HISTORIC ...

CHARACTER HOME (Circa 1900) + BIG SHED ON 890SQM

6 Mary Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 4 $369,000

Classic, picture perfect "Queenslander" boasting traditional wraparound verandah situated on a generous, elevated 890sqm corner block in a sought after location...

PRIME INVESTMENT OR FIRST HOME OPPORTUNITY

14 Brian Street, Riverview 4303

House 3 1 1 $249,000

QUIET CULDESAC LOCATION ADJACENT PARKLAND HANDY TO PUBLIC TRANSPORT, LOCAL SHOPS & RAIL SOLID 1950’s HOME – Built To Last Don’t miss the opportunity to start...

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!