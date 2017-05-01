House destroyed by fire

A house was destroyed by fire at North Booval this afternoon.

UPDATE 4pm: FIVE people were able to escape before their home was destroyed by fire this afternoon.

Firefighters rushed to the timber home on Wattle St, North Booval about 2.45pm, after fire broke out in one of the bedrooms.

House fire on Wattle Street in North Booval. Rob Williams

The fire was extinguished but not before extensive damage was done throughout the home.

Ipswich police District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Gareth James says three adults and two children escaped the blaze unharmed.

Sadly, a pet cat was trapped inside and died in the fire.

Police will guard the house overnight until fire investigators arrive early tomorrow.

