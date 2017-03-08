House destroyed in fire overnight

A HOUSE has been destroyed in a fire that took emergency crews two hours to bring under control.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service says the single storey brick house on Horton Pl, Regency Downs, was well alight when crews arrived on scene.

The fire was reported at 7.40pm, with six crews of firefighters managing to bring it under control by about 9.30pm.

All occupants of the home were accounted for.

Paramedics attended, however nobody required transport to hospital.

Energex was called to cut power to the home, which was engulfed in flames.

Crews left the scene just after 11pm and the scene was left overnight with police.

The source of the fire has been narrowed down the garage area and investigators believe it is non-suspicious.