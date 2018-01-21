House-bound seniors working out how to keep fit

GET ACTIVE: John and Moirra Van Hattem enjoy hitting the gym at the Ipswich PCYC.

SENIORS John and Moirra Van Hattem are used to doing everything together, including keeping fit.

The Eastern Heights couple in their 80s have been married for more than 40 years, so when Moirra started a new exercise program husband John wasn't shy to tag along.

Twice a week, Moirra and John hit the gym for some simple exercises to help maintain their muscle and movement.

"I feel invigorated afterwards," Moirra said.

"I have been exercising for a while but John only started late last year."

While exercise has been part of Moirra's life for the past few years, she took a break after some health issues.

"I kept saying I would go back but then I never did," she said.

Moirra found the motivation when she came across a Body Smart program run at the Ipswich PCYC.

Moirra and John are among about 35 seniors in the program that is covered by Medicare.

Mary Coombe, 89, first visited Body Smart in June 2016.

She suffered with a range of health concerns including osteoarthritis in her hands and knees, fractured proximal phalanges, osteopenia, mild asthma and high blood pressure.

Now Mary hits the gym twice a week and has never felt better.

Rona Arndt, 91, suffered severe kidney failure and was sent home from hospital to die.

Rona was very weak from being confined to her bed and she was desperate to get her strength back, so her doctor referred her to Body Smart.

The sessions changed her life completely.

"I have been re-born I would say. My life has had a kickstart. I am living a life I didn't think was possible," Rona said.

Body Smart's Marc Roetteler said the program was about more than physical fitness.

"It's about building independence and social inclusion," Mr Roetteler said.

"We help people establish an exercise program that covers everyday movements to help with mobility and to keep them active."

That's true for John who said, as you get older, "you tend to be housebound".

"This way, you get out. You meet other people and when you see the kind of exercises other people are doing it makes you think, 'Oh I can do that'," John said.

Want to know more? See bodysmarthealth.com.au or speak with your GP.