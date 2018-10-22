Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

House bingle accused in court

Ross Irby
by
22nd Oct 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of being intoxicated behind the wheel of a ute when it slammed into a house, has made a brief appearance before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Nee George Chong, 48, from Redbank Plains, is charged with driving under the influence at Redbank Plains at 1.15am on September 30; and dangerous operation of a vehicle when adversely affected by an intoxicating substance in Laurel St at Redbank Plains on September 30.

Chong's matters will be mentioned again on November 16.

drink driving ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Young winner's time to shine at Ipswich business awards

    premium_icon Young winner's time to shine at Ipswich business awards

    Business EVERYONE is a winner when it comes to Ipswich business, according to those who came up roses at the weekend.

    Grants to help Scenic Rim kids nurture a greener future

    Grants to help Scenic Rim kids nurture a greener future

    News Applications are now open for the Woolworths Junior Landcare program

    Sacked Ipswich councillors begin legal battle

    premium_icon Sacked Ipswich councillors begin legal battle

    Council News The former councillors are seeking compensation and reinstatement

    Teenager tasered in LSD-fuelled police attack

    premium_icon Teenager tasered in LSD-fuelled police attack

    Crime He assaulted two officers after a running rampage through homes

    Local Partners