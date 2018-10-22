House bingle accused in court

A MAN accused of being intoxicated behind the wheel of a ute when it slammed into a house, has made a brief appearance before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Nee George Chong, 48, from Redbank Plains, is charged with driving under the influence at Redbank Plains at 1.15am on September 30; and dangerous operation of a vehicle when adversely affected by an intoxicating substance in Laurel St at Redbank Plains on September 30.

Chong's matters will be mentioned again on November 16.