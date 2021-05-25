Person's skull fractured as town teeters on brink of chaos

A night of violence and fire involving a child nearly ended in disaster for this Cape York town but sane heads prevented looming catastrophe.

A night of violence and fire involving a child nearly ended in disaster for this Cape York town but sane heads prevented looming catastrophe.

A STREET fight and house fire in Aurukun on the weekend brought the community back to the brink of disaster more than a year after catastrophic riots brought the town to its knees.

The violence left a residence burned out and a 49 year old man in a critical condition following a skull fracture.

But where similar flare ups of violence in the past would have exploded into a days long rampage, the community circuit breakers kicked in to douse tempers.

Mayor Kerri Tamwoy said elders stepped up to cool hot heads soon after the violence.

"There was some good work done yesterday and overnight," Cr Tamwoy said.

"All the services are open to the public, no one has closed.

"It is business as usual, as they say."

Over the last twelve months Aurukun has striven to rehabilitate itself after the New Year's Day riots, and will receive more than $280,000 to upgrade its airport.

A Queensland Police spokesman said Aurukun officers mediated between two family groups after a hurled length of steel reinforcing rod hit a 49-year-old man, fracturing his skull.

He was rushed to the Aurukun clinic and later flown by the Royal Flying Doctors to Townsville Hospital at about 8.50pm, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

At 5pm on Sunday, police attended a Bartlett Street home and arrested a 42-year-old man, who appeared in Cairns Magistrates Court charged with two counts of going armed so as to cause fear.

He was denied bail and will re appear for mention on July 14.

remanded by the court to reappear for mention on July 14.

Four juveniles, one as young as seven, were also allegedly involved with the violence, which resulted in a house and car being torched just after midnight on Monday morning.

"Around 00:20am a house and vehicle fire occurred in Muttich St, Aurukun," the QPS spokesman said.

"There was no one in the house or the vehicle at the time and both were extensively damaged. Police attended however withdrew after being confronted by a number of residents.

"A 15-year-old local boy was arrested and charged with going armed so as to cause fear. He was denied police bail and remanded in custody to appear in the Cairns Children's Court.

"A 14-year-old boy was dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justices Act.

"A 16-year-old local girl was arrested and charged with two counts of arson. She was denied police bail and remanded in custody to appear in the Cairns Children's Court.

"A seven-year-old local boy and a 16-year-old local girl were dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justices Act."

Originally published as House and car torched, skull fractured as town teeters on brink of chaos