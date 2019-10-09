Hour-long siege ends in knife-wielding man’s arrest

A DRAMATIC siege around a Buderim unit complex ended in a man's arrest after he pulled a knife on police and made violent threats.

Sunshine Coast Tactical Crime Squad were called to Goshwak St, Buderim yesterday about 5pm to reports of a man threatening violence.

The offender refused to let police enter his home and threatened them with a knife in the hour-long stand-off.

Police eventually forced their way into the home and he surrendered after negotiation.

The man will appear at Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning charged with threatening violence, seriously assault of police, stealing and unlawfully using a vehicle.