Another long weekend, another traffic nightmare as motorists face a perfect storm of congestion and traffic crashes.
News

Hour-long delays and gridlock in long weekend traffic hell

by Maddy Morwood
30th Apr 2021 5:42 PM
The second long weekend in a row means more gridlock in and around Brisbane as holiday-makers hit the road this afternoon.

Motorists were facing hour-long delays on the Pacific Motorway to the Gold Coast.

A crash soundbound on the Pacific Motorway at Eight Mile Plains just before 5pm was causing delays near the Logan Rd on-ramp.

Earlier, northbound traffic on the same motorway was impacted by a three-vehicle pile-up near exit 5 at Greenslopes that closed two lanes, police said.

Traffic was banked up almost 7km to Upper Mt Gravatt.

Debris and wet weather on the Pacific Motorway northbound at Beenleigh was also slowing traffic, with major delays expected.

Elsewhere, there was congestion on the Ipswich Motorway westbound through Rocklea and again from Wacol to Riverview, and on the Centenary Motorway northbound from Darra to Jindalee, and southbound from the Logan Motorway interchange to Springfield Parkway.

Queensland police are urging motorists to be careful on the roads this long weekend as the state's death roll reaches 90 for 2021.

 

