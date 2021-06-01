Menu
Hour delays, 12km gridlock as truck crash blocks Pacific Mwy

by Rachael Rosel
1st Jun 2021 7:15 AM


 

A truck that lost its wheel and crashed on the Pacific Motorway at Robina on the Gold Coast during the early hours of Tuesday morning has blocked two northbound lanes and caused hour-long traffic delays.

 

Long delays on the Pacific Motorway heading northbound. Picture: QLDTraffic.

The truck lost a wheel and crashed at 3.10am this morning just off ramp of the Pacific Motorway in Robina. There were no serious injuries reported from the incident.

Police blocked off two lanes heading northbound from Robina into Brisbane.

 

More than 12km of congestion northbound on the Pacific Motorway at Robina.

 

 

Long delays of more than an hour from Tallebudgera to Mudgeeraba can be expected for commuters.

Police have urged drivers to seek an alternative route.

