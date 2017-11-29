Hounds hot for new shopping centre dog park

A dog park is being built at Orion. Humans Cam Fowler- Lock, Sarah Givens and Bronwyn Whyatt and dogs Hadie, Tahnii, Hades and Oliver are happy about it.

A dog park is being built at Orion. Humans Cam Fowler- Lock, Sarah Givens and Bronwyn Whyatt and dogs Hadie, Tahnii, Hades and Oliver are happy about it. Rob Williams

SPRINGFIELD is set to introduce Australia's first-ever dog park located within a shopping centre.

Orion Springfield Central announced on Tuesday it would be opening a new dog park right inside the shopping precinct.

The popular Springfield shopping centre also houses Bad Wolf Boutique, Australia's first-ever shopping centre-based doggie daycare, which also happens to be situated within Orion Springfield Central.

Bad Wolf Boutique owner Camilla Fowler-Lock said she looked forward to the opening of the park and the impact it would have on her business.

"I think it's fabulous because we haven't really got a dog park on this side of Springfield or at Robelle Domain Parklands, so putting one here is pretty cool,” Ms Fowler-Lock said.

"We're looking forward to it because it means we can take our dogs to the dog park or people can bring their dogs to us after using the dog park.

"It's something different and something we need and will definitely change the dynamic of our shop as we will be looking to match our opening hours with the people using the dog park.

"I think it's also a sign of the times as some of the cafes here are becoming more dog-friendly and I think this will eventually become more of a community hub rather than just a shopping centre.”

Orion Springfield Central centre manager Melissa Crittenden said the dog park came about after demand for dog-friendly services had become more apparent.

A dog park is being built at Orion. Rob Williams

"The popularity of Orion Springfield Central's Santa Pet photos inspired talk of offering more services to cater to the region's four-legged family members,” Ms Crittenden said.

"We wanted to offer something for four-legged family members all year round which is how the dog park idea came to be and The Dog Park concept has been in the design phase since early this year, with a Development Approval received by council earlier this month.

"Customer feedback to the addition of the dog park to the centre has been overwhelmingly positive and we are looking forward to offering an additional service for our local families early in the new year.”

Councillor David Morrison said while the park would likely go ahead, the opening of the site was still subject to approval.

"The first thing I will say is that the dogs are not allowed inside the mall and that the off leash dog park area proposed by Mirvac is not yet operational as they still have to submit a management plan,” Cr Morrison said.

"That involves managing any potential health issues and animal management which will be evaluated by our health and control officers before the site is approved.”

"My personal opinion is if the community want it then it's worth a trial.”

The new dog park will be located at the top of Main St, Orion Springfield Central and is due to open in early 2018.