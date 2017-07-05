Hounds educating kids on school holidays

St Peters Out of School Hours Care program (OSHC) held a special Greyhound Day as part of their vacation care program.

A SPRINGFIELD vacation care group received a special visit last week when two greyhounds dropped by the centre.

As part of the St Peters Out of School Hours Care program (OSHC), Italian greyhound Shadow and greyhound Buzz along with owners Maree Ross and April Spitz talked to the students about the breed and greyhound adoption.

St Peters OSHC coordinator Carol Muller said the event was a great success and a valuable learning activity for the students.

"At our OSHC we like to include community connections and because one of the ladies is a Springfield supporter of the Friends of the Hound Greyhound Adoption Group (FHGAG) we thought it would be a good way of sharing the program with our parents and children," Ms Muller said.

"A lot of the children don't have pets, so it was also a good opportunity for them to interact with the dogs and to learn more about dogs in general.

"The highlight of the day was definitely the fact that the children could touch the animals without them getting nervous and it actually struck me how calm the greyhounds were and the kids loved they could pat them all day."

Over 30 children had the chance to ask questions about the dogs and learned to determine the similarities and differences between the two breeds.

OSHC also asked for a gold coin donation which was presented the following day to Friends of the Hound Brisbane coordinators Karin Druett and partner Janine Reynolds.

To learn more about Friends of the Hound Greyhound Adoption Group visit the Facebook page.