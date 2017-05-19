Houdini lives...but he's back in his cage for now

KEN'S KINGDOM: Ken the 32-year-old champion parrot, father of Houdini, is the pride and joy of owner Terry White.

MEET KEN, the 32-year-old father of Houdini.

He's a ring necked parrot from Sri Lanka and had the champion parrot ribbon on his cage at the Ipswich Show.

Ken's owner Terry White, the judge of the finches at the show, is proud as punch of Ken.

He's the Peter Pan of parrots...forever young.

"Ken's a pure bred Sri Lankan ring neck and he's won a lot of shows. There ain't many about,” Mr White said.

"I've had him for 32 years and he's bred quite a few birds.

"We call him Ken. My mate's name was Ken, so I called him Ken.”

Ken's 14-year-old son Houdini is more of a character.

He comes and goes as he pleases. Houdini's just not the stay at home type.

"Houdini got away and flew about for two years, and then came back into the aviary,” Mr White said.

"He never left the garden. He just flew around.

"We call him Houdini because he gets out of everything we put him in.

"He's just very good at escaping.”

It was a call of nature that brought Houdini home.

"When he turned three he flew back in because he wanted to mate. He came back in and mated, and that's one of his babies,” Mr White grinned, as he pointed at Houdini's offspring.

Ken's sons, grandsons and great grandsons were all at the show...and on show.

Ditto for daughters.

"We've got four generations here, including Houdini,” Mr White said.

"Ken is very rare.

"I've probably got the only pure Sri Lankan ring necks left.”