Hottest footy offer: Watch Langer Cup matches live

Ipswich's former Queensland and international footballer Allan Langer has the prestigious schoolboys competition named after him. Langer Cup matches will be livestreamed at www.qt.com.au

Ipswich's former Queensland and international footballer Allan Langer has the prestigious schoolboys competition named after him. Langer Cup matches will be livestreamed at www.qt.com.au Contributed

THE tradition-rich Langer Cup is such a strong nursery for rugby league, you could name an NRL standard side of old boys that would challenge any in the competition.

Johnathan Thurston (St Mary's), Allan Langer (Ipswich SHS), Greg Inglis (Wavell SHS), Cameron Smith (Marsden SHS), David Fifita (Keebra Park SHS) and Ryan James (Palm Beach Currumbin SHS) are six of an extraordinary band of players who have come through the elite schoolboy competition and reached the highest level.

Tuesday's 5.30pm match between Ipswich State High and Palm Beach Currumbin is being livestreamed, along with matches between Wavell SHS and Keebra Park SHS (Wavell, 6pm) and Marsden SHS hosting St Mary's (Marsden, 6pm).

Those players who now wear their respective school jerseys are aware of the proud past.

"Ando (St Mary's coach Rob Anderson) gave a big speech at the start of the year about how many boys have put the jersey on,'' said St Mary's player Samual Elara. "So there is even more significance for us to put on the jersey and go out and play for the blue and white.''

Marsden's George Lee said his teammates know they were walking a path trodden by some of the greats when they represent Marsden SHS.

"Playing for the school means a lot because of past students like Israel Folau and Cameron Smith who made it so far,'' Lee said.

"It is inspiring, you want to be where they are. It takes hard work to get there.''

Wavell SHS forward Jayden Clarkson said his teammates were proud of the past.

"The coaches have put a big emphasis on the history of the school and what we play for,'' Clarkson said.

The Queensland Times and Queensland School Sport Rugby League have partnered to start livestreaming of the premier schoolboy league competitions in the state - the Allan Langer Cup in the southeast and the Aaron Payne Cup in Central Queensland - from News Corporation's news websites from Townsville to the Gold Coast.

Ipswich State High School rugby league players have been training hard for this year's Allan Langer Cup series. Rob Williams

Subscribe now

Those who do not have a subscription will be able to watch for as little as $3.50 a week under the Hot Offer deal currently available.

Full details, including a Jabra Wireless headphones offer, are on this QT home page.

Tuesday's games will be near the top of the QT home page just ahead of kick-off time.