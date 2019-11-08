Hotter than hell as extreme heat bomb erupts

"Those dry windy and warm conditions do lead to elevated fire dangers,"

PARTS of Queensland are already sweltering in 30C-plus temperatures as an extreme heatwave erupts across the state.

While in the southeast it is expected to get to 39C in Ipswich and Beaudesert, further west temperatures could surpass 40C.

At 8.10am, it was 31.2C in Julia Creek, 30.8C in Winton and 29C in Roma. In the southeast, Brisbane is currently 28C, Nambour is 30.1C and the Gold Coast is 28.3C.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said extreme fire dangers would be in place all day in the southeast corner as a result of dry winds and very hot temperatures.

As of 7.57am Friday, there were 33 active fires in Queensland with the worse at Clumber, south of Boonah, where residents were asked to evacuate last night.

More fires are burning at stay informed levels in Thornton south of Laidley, Teewah, Upper Kandanga, Glenfern and Villeneuve.

A QFES spokeswoman said "the situation right now is that fire crews have been sent to these fires.

"All our assets are ready to be deployed if severe fires are to ramp up."

Brisbane is set to reach a maximum of 37C.

BOM has issued extreme fire dangers warnings in the Darling Downs, Granite Belt and Southheast Coast District.

Severe warnings have also been issued for the Maranoa, Warrego, the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Wide Bay and Burnett regions.

"We are expecting the worst of those conditions to be felt throughout the southeast interior with temperatures about 10C above average at this time of year," Ms Wong said.

She said winds of about 40-50km/h and possible gusts between 70-80km/h will sweep through the southeast this afternoon.

"Those dry windy and warm conditions do lead to elevated fire dangers," she warned.

She explained a trough of low pressure across the state from the west as well as north-westerly winds are responsible for bringing the scorching conditions.