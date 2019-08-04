Hotter than average days on radar for week ahead

Wivenhoe Dam is down to less than 54 per cent.

Wivenhoe Dam is down to less than 54 per cent. David Nielsen

THE SLIDE in dam levels looks set to continue with unseasonally hot August days headed for the region later this week.

The latest forecast suggests the arrival of northerly winds from mid-week will start to warm things up during the day.

Maximums in the mid-20s for the first half of the week will climb into the high 20s from Thursday onwards.

The August long-term average maximum temperature for Ipswich is 22.

Minimums will remain below the 10-degree mark, warming up slightly to about 9 on Saturday but hovering around 5-7 for the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, the prospects of any rain are slim to none, with the Bureau of Meteorology giving the Ipswich area only a slight chance Monday and Thursday, without any suggestion of significant rain on the cards.

The region's major dams dropped away slightly over the past week, with Wivenhoe now down to 53.8 per cent of its capacity.

Somerset Dam sits at 76.6 per cent while North Pine Dam is at 68.5 per cent.