HOTSPOT: Where Ipswich drink drivers are being caught

DRINK DRIVE: Marburg Police have noted a rise in drink driving in the past two weeks.

DRINK DRIVE: Marburg Police have noted a rise in drink driving in the past two weeks.

POLICE are reminding drivers that even low-range drink driving is dangerous after they noticed an increase in people getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol.

Marburg Police Station’s Senior Constable Luke Matthews said police had apprehended six offenders in two weeks.

“Usually we might get one drink driver a week but, to get that many over two weeks, it sort of does pop out at us,” Snr Cons Matthews said.

He said most recent offenders were local or from surrounding areas and were caught around Glamorgan Vale and the Warrego Highway.

LOCAL NEWS: ‘Just low’: Thieves target Ipswich first home builders

Two offenders were on their red P plates.

“They were below .05 but they’re obviously supposed to be on 0.00,” Snr Cons Matthews said.

“The rest were low-range drink drivers.”

“Anything over 0.05 affects your driving and, for P platers, anything over 0.00 affects driving because of inexperience.”

LOCAL NEWS: Teen cyclist’s horrific injuries after crash

One driver told police they needed to drive a friend home while others said they had just needed to get home.

“A couple of them said they didn’t realise they were over and had only had a couple of drinks and they would be all right to drive,” Snr Cons Matthews said.

“I think the biggest problem is people don’t realise what their body can handle and the reading they will provide.

“Even when I see a test come back with a reading between 0.00 and 0.05, I always make sure to tell them how close they were to being over just so people can be aware.”

LOCAL NEWS: Hospitality hub, brewery planned for new stadium

Officers from the Road Policing Unit also detected a driver who tested positive to drugs during the two week period.

Snr Cons Matthews said enforcement hadn’t changed.

“We’ve pretty much always targeted that area, we’re just getting more readings recently,” he said.

“Obviously we will continue to target that, since we’re getting those results.”

“We are catching them before they get in an accident.”

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.