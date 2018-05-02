Hotel's aged-care transformation plan approved

THE transformation of the region's only five-star hotel into an aged-care facility appears to be imminent, with the Ipswich City Council signing off on the plan.

A material change of use application to change the nine-storey hotel on South St into a nursing home was approved and finalised by the council's planning officers this week.

It will signal the end of the city's only five-star hotel.

The property's ground-floor cafe, bar and restaurant, wellness centre, beauty salon and function areas will be maintained for use by both residents and the public.

A total of 79 suites containing 99 beds will be available for older residents along with a communal dining room on each floor level.

The QT understands Metro Hotels has finalised the sale of its property to Oracle Care, the company that will manage the facility.

A spokesman for Metro Hotels said it would not comment about the transaction.

The Metro Hotel Ipswich International. Rob Williams

In November 2011, the site was sold for $16 million.

The material change of use approval will be valid for six years.

Division 7 councillor David Martin said he was disappointed with the change.

"It's a loss for Ipswich," he said.

"The other hotels will be licking their lips."

Cr Martin hoped the redevelopment of the central business district would lure upmarket accommodation providers to the city.

"We're hoping someone else will come in and fill the void," he said.

"We'd love to see investors."

News about the proposal to transform the site into a nursing home caused a mixed reaction.

Floating Images hot air balloons' managing director Graeme Day described the change as a "big blow to Ipswich's tourism industry".

Council of the Ageing Queensland, which represents the needs of the state's 718,000 people aged 65 and over, welcomed the application to create more facilities for older Ipswich residents.