Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

HOTEL TWIST: 'Patient Zero' was not a security guard

14th Aug 2020 8:14 AM

 

Emails have emerged showing it wasn't a misbehaving security guard who sparked Victoria's second wave of infections, but a night duty manager at the Rydges Hotel on Swanston St.

According to The Age, the night duty manager became "patient zero" after coming down with a fever on May 25 and testing positive the next day.

Other staff and security guards were sent home immediately to isolate but it was too late, with five guards testing positive and spreading the virus to their families.

It's unclear how the manager became infected - it's presumed he caught it from a returned traveller - but there is no suggestion of any improper behaviour.

 

coronaviruspromo

Meanwhile, the truth about Victoria's hotel quarantine program may have been recorded.

Key discussions about the program would have been recorded if normal protocols were followed, the paper suggests.

These recordings will likely be available to the inquiry looking into the quarantine scheme, and could include discussions in late March over whether or not to use Australian Defence Force personnel for hotel security.

After a spike in cases on Wednesday, Victoria has recorded a big drop in cases on Thursday with 278 new infections and eight deaths.

More Stories

covid-19 editors picks hotel quarantine melbourne second wave victoria

Just In

    Woolies’ new virus tactic

    Woolies’ new virus tactic
    • 14th Aug 2020 7:53 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three teens charged: linked to burnt out car, home invasion

        Premium Content Three teens charged: linked to burnt out car, home invasion

        News The three teens were arrested following a car being left to burn in the middle of the highway.

        What Warrego Highway will look like in next 20 years

        Premium Content What Warrego Highway will look like in next 20 years

        News Here’s what to expect from a $400 million highway upgrade

        ‘Kind-hearted’ man taken too soon in highway tragedy

        Premium Content ‘Kind-hearted’ man taken too soon in highway tragedy

        News The friend of a man killed in a horrific crash said she had received a message from...

        Fake police raid allegedly kicked off night from hell

        Premium Content Fake police raid allegedly kicked off night from hell

        News Police alleged five masked men carried out a fake raid before kidnapping and...