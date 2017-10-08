Hotel reinvents itself over the centuries

THE first mention of the Prince Alfred Hotel, I could find in my records was that it existed in 1874. This mention stated - Prince Alfred Hotel, Brisbane Road, Booval. Denis Bergen.

In 1879 William Kennedy conducted the Prince Alfred Hotel at Booval.

In July 1891 a new Prince Alfred Hotel, Booval had just been completed. It was a two-storied wooden building 56ft x 25ft with 6ft verandahs and balconies on the front and west sides. The verandah posts were capped with fancy cedar moundings. There were two good sized parlours - one public, the other private, a coffee room, six comfortable bedrooms and an upper parlour. The hotel was situated half-way between Limestone Hill and Bundamba.

Mary and John Reilly, hotel licensees at the PA Hotal during the late 1800s. Photo circa 1895. F A Whitehead, Picture Ipswich I

A report from the Licensing Bench in April 1892 stated Prince Alfred Hotel (J N O'Reilly) Senior Sergeant Browne reported that the hotel was in pretty good order but the kitchen needed painting. In connection with that hotel, he had received several complaints about Sunday trading and the letter which was handed to the Bench was a fair sample of others received. The application for renewing the licence was adjourned for a month. By May necessary repairs etc. had been carried out.

1900 - Prince Alfred Hotel Booval, R Kelly (Late of the Queens Hotel Warwick) begged to notify the public that he had entered business at the above well-known hotel and trusts by conducting the business in the same manner as he had formerly done, to receive a fair share of public support.

The best of wines and spirits would be kept and stabling accommodation would have his special attention. Fresh beer always on hand.

The Prince Alfred Hotel after its $1.5Million overhaul in 1989. Shannon Newley

FIRE:

The Prince Alfred Hotel at Booval was destroyed by fire on Christmas Eve 1961.

A Queensland staff reporter in 1981 when talking with some of the older men about the hotel was told, "Jack Crow was publican till 1959 and he was famous for his feats around Ipswich such as the time he rode a horse aboard the guard vans of a train at Booval Station and then rode it off again at Bundamba”.

Another man remembered "three were rooms for playing euchre and quoits and apparently other things, at least according to the flying squad from Brisbane who raised it one Saturday looking for S P Bookies.

M R Holding was licensee at the time of the fire and he was given leave by the Commission to open a temporary bar which became known as the Charcoal Inn and it had a coal stone floor and a corrugated iron roof.

REBUILT:

The Prince Alfred was rebuilt and reopened on April 29, 1963.

Harold Quinn became licensee a year later, until Denis Nolan took over in 1971.

Since then the Prince Alfred Hotel at Booval has had several alterations yet the newer building is still on the same area as the original hotel was situated when started in 1874.

ELECTRICITY

REG Erskine a well know Ipswich personality in former years and in an article recollecting the coming of electricity to Ipswich wrote - Although the coal was in Ipswich, the power station was in Brisbane and power was brought to Ipswich by land line along Brisbane Road. Holes for the poles near Walkers Lane had to be blasted and school kids on the way home from school were made to wait until the blast was finished.

The supplying of power to homes came gradually and until the Second World War (1939-1945) the main appliance in the home was the electric iron.

Also came street lighting and in Booval the first of these was positioned in Station Rd near Railway St, another at the Brisbane Rd corner, and at Blackstone Rd.

Each late afternoon a city electric light truck would arrive and a ladder from the truck used as an employee had to climb part way up the pole and switch on the lights, the same system was used in the other street lights and then the next morning the same ritual occurred for the switching off the lights.

The first major blackout Ipswich experienced was not "man-made” - jellyfish were the problem.

The Brisbane power house that supplied us, used water from the Brisbane River for cooling and this could not cope with the "plague” of jellyfish and so out went the lights.

GOODNA ASYLUM

M WILLIAM J Reed, a resident at Goodna for many years died on October 23, 1903. He had arrived in Queensland in 1857.

He found employment in the Government Road Department which was then situated about half-way up Limestone Hill, later at Campbells and later again at Captain Towns boiling down establishment, both at Redbank.

Those were the old coaching days and Mr Reed opened at Goodna the first blacksmiths shop on the coach road between Ipswich and Brisbane.

One of his first contacts being the ironwork for the first of the Goodna Asylum Buildings. Mr Reed then erected and occupied the Prince of Wales Hotel at Goodna but this was eventually burnt down so he returned to blacksmithing.