Hotel quarantine company goes bust

Hotel quarantine security provider Unified Security has gone into liquidation, a court has been told. Picture: Toby Zerna

The firm responsible for security at a major Victorian hotspot hotel has gone into liquidation as it faces a lawsuit alleging the state’s second wave was its fault.

Unified Security is the lead defendant in a class action suing it for damages for allegedly allowing Covid-19 to get into the community.

But the Supreme Court of Victoria on Friday was told the firm was out of money and had gone under.

Unified Security supplied guards at Rydges on Swanston, from where 90 per cent of positive Covid cases seeded in the state’s second lockdown.

Also named in the suit is MMS Security, which was responsible for guards at a second quarantine hotel, Stamford Plaza.

Leakages from the two hotels caused hundreds of deaths and thousands of infections, with the state in its second lockdown for almost four months, the government’s Covid-19 Hotel Quarantine Inquiry found.

Dragan Markovic, whose father Nenad Markovic died of Covid-19 during the second wave, is the lead plaintiff suing the two security companies.

Dragan Markovic, who is leading the class action against hotel quarantine security firms, with his father Nenad before his father died of Covid-19.

His lawyer Andrew Fraatz said on Friday he hoped the suit would proceed even though Unified Security was in liquidation because of the company’s insurance.

“I’m on safe ground in saying the contract between the state of Victoria and Unified did require insurance – professional indemnity and public liability insurance,” he said.

“It’s a safe bet that there is insurance there.”

He said the Unified Security liquidator responsible for winding the company up had been “not responsive” when contacted about the class action and joining the insurer to the suit.

“We need some time to shake the tree there and see what the position is,” Mr Fraatz said.

A statement of claim against the two companies alleges they should have known Covid-19 would get into the community and cause deaths if “appropriate control measures were not in place and implemented correctly”.

It alleges all Victorians’ safety was “dependent” on the two companies and they had a duty of care that was breached through not providing infection control training or proper personal protective equipment to staff.

The lawsuit will return to the Supreme Court on July 12.



