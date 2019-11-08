Hotel patron insults cop's haircut, put in padded jail cell

Anthony Martin made a comment about a police officer's hairstyle and when his behaviour worsened, was told to leave the Racehorse Hotel in Booval just before midnight.

Inga Williams

A SMART remark about a police officer's hairdo followed up by a few foul- mouthed comments turned a night out into a costly exercise for a hotel patron.

Instead, he began a tirade of unnecessary verbal abuse, an Ipswich court heard.

Anthony Leonard Martin, 28, a forklift driver from Raceview, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to failing to leave licensed premises at Booval on Friday, October 18; and obstructing police at licensed premises.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Emma Ross said police officers were on a foot patrol at 11.45pm inside the Racehorse hotel when they saw Martin at a cigarette vending machine in the pokies gaming room.

When asked his name he replied too quickly for police to hear, and then became belligerent and made remarks about the way a police officer's hair was groomed, and called an officer a dog.

Snr Constable Ross said the tirade of abuse came for no reason although liquor could be smelled on his breath.

He refused to leave, saying he wanted to get his smokes first, then wanted to go to the bar and get his friend.

When arrested Martin struggled, had to be physically restrained and then handcuffed.

During a pat-down search he raised his leg as if about to kick before being restrained on the ground.

Snr Constable Ross said Martin was taken to the police watch-house but began smashing his head on the wall of the holding cell.

He was transferred into a padded cell for his own safety.

Defence lawyer Alexis Oxley said Martin instructed he had 10 spirit mixes while celebrating his full-time job with work mates and would not have acted that way if not having the alcohol.

Magistrate David Shepherd said Martin was before the court in April and given a substantial fine for an offence of a similar nature and his licence disqualified for a drink driving matter.

"If the consumption of alcohol leads you to this sort of behaviour as it has in the past, then the smartest thing is for you to learn the lesson,” Mr Shepherd said.

"The patience of courts will run out, understand.”

Mr Shepherd said Martin appeared to be going well under supervision (imposed for a previous offence) and fined him $600.