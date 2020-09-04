Hotel guards removed after ‘sex activity’

Two guards were removed from Melbourne's hotel quarantine program after being accused of sexual activity and being disrespectful to their colleagues, the inquiry into the bungled scheme has heard.

The guards were working for a security subcontractor hired by MSS Security, one of three firms contracted by the Victorian government to guard returned travellers.

In a report tendered to the inquiry Sam Krekelis, the business manager of event services at MSS, said he had received information the pair had been disrespectful to other guards.

"There was also a suggestion made by other guards that possibly the two in question had been engaged in sexual activity," he wrote.

"I was informed by the managing director of (subcontractor) Australian Protection Group later that day that 'There was no major incident just two staff members that got a bit comfortable working together'; that their actions had not jeopardised their work and that they would not be working on MSS sites again."

The two guards did not work for MSS again during the quarantine program, Mr Krekelis wrote.

TOP COP TO APPEAR

A Victoria Police commander will front the hotel quarantine inquiry on Friday, the first person from the force to appear so far at the probe into what went wrong with the bungled scheme.

North West Metro commander Tim Tully will face questions about the day-to-day involvement of Victoria Police in the program.

The inquiry has previously heard it was Victoria Police's preference for private security firms to be the first line of defence in guarding returned travellers.

Unified Security operations manager Mo Nagi told the inquiry on Thursday it would have been better for Victoria Police to take the lead role with backup from private security instead.

"That's just really based on the information I'm receiving from our Sydney-based team who have the NSW Police on the ground who they support," he said. "And that's working really well and that's been really effective."

In one instance, Mr Nagi said, he was forced to restrain a female guest after she pelted security guards with apples and oranges and then attacked a nurse.

Noel Cleaves from the Department of Health and Human Services and Rachaele May from the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions will also give evidence.

Originally published as Hotel guards removed after 'sex activity'