An aerial view shows the Doonan site where a new family-focused hotel has been proposed. Contributed
Business

Hotel development hits major hurdle

Stuart Cumming
by
29th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOTEL owner Rob Comiskey is surprised Sunshine Coast Council officers have recommended his company's proposal for a family-focused venue be refused.

The man behind Brisbane pubs The Eaton Hills Hotel and Sandstone Point Hotel lodged an application in September last year to redevelop an existing restaurant at Doonan.

If approved, the existing building would be converted into a hotel with expanded outdoor area and bottle shop.

Mr Comiskey said the venue would be aimed at attracting families.

But approval has hit a major hurdle with the council's planning staff recommending councillors vote against it when it comes before them for a decision at Tuesday's meeting.

The recommendation came despite 137 of the 142 submissions made by members of the public being in favour of approval.

"We are very surprised that it has been put up for refusal," Mr Comiskey said.

"We pretty much ticked every box and we had a lot of community support."

Reasons listed by the council for refusal included the size of the development conflicting with the rural residential zoning of the area.

"The previous approval for a restaurant on this site accommodated 40 persons," the officers' report read.

"Given the proposal significantly increases the number of people that can visit the site, the development does not comply."

It said the risk posed to patrons by flash flooding and the ability to manage sewage on site were also issues.

However, Mr Comiskey was confident the issues had been adequately addressed.

"It's hours before your flood gets up to anywhere you need to evacuate," Mr Comiskey said.

"We hope they (councillors) see the merits of what we put in place,"

He said he would be in Nambour for Tuesday's meeting.

"It will be very interesting."

The Sunshine Coast Daily

