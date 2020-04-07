Hotel deserted: Managers in plea for guests to return

Owners of Best Western Ipswich Jenny and Evan Thompson are appealing for people to come to the hotel following almost total cancellation of bookings. Picture: Cordell Richardson

AN IPSWICH hotel stands almost completely deserted in the wake of coronavirus restrictions, but its manager says it is still ready, willing and able to welcome guests.

Best Western Ipswich manager Evan Thompson said almost 100 per cent of bookings had been postponed to later in the year.

Despite the grim situation facing many accommodation providers, the Best Western remains open for business and is working hard to fill rooms.

“We are open to anyone to come and stay,” he said.

“There are all sorts of scenarios we can cater for.

“We have put additional cleaning procedures in place, on top of what we normally do.”

Best Western managing director Graham Perry said the hotel chain could be particularly helpful to doctors and nurses who wanted to distance themselves from family members during the crisis, or people requiring ongoing medical treatment at the hospital.