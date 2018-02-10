Hotel boss says there's room for competition

DESPITE being in direct competition, one Springfield Lakes hotel owner has welcomed the news of a new hotel to the area.

For the last four years, Springfield Lakes Hotel has been the only hotel operating in the Greater Springfield region and will soon have to compete with the new Quest Springfield Central hotel due to open in March.

Springfield Lakes Hotel director Barry Thompson said while the new hotel would likely service the same clientele, he felt there was room for both to thrive.

"I expect it might have a minor impact on our business but the marketing people I have spoken with have said the demand in the area was such that the Mater Hospital would likely sell Quest's quota from that area,” Mr Thompson said.

"We are also in the process of expanding and will soon add another 27 rooms to our service as we're currently having to turn people away because we can't handle all the work that is around.

"The growth of Springfield has been phenomenal over the last few years so I believe the demand for two hotels is there and there will be plenty of room for both of us.”

The Springfield Lakes Hotel is a 4.5 star rated hotel which specialises in servicing the corporate sector during the week and local trade on weekends.

It currently offers 20 rooms with two types of accommodation, a gymnasium, pool and restaurant.

Quest Springfield Central will officially open on March 5 and will offer 82 serviced apartments.