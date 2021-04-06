Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has appeared in court charged with causing grievous bodily harm following an alleged fight outside the City View Hotel.
A man has appeared in court charged with causing grievous bodily harm following an alleged fight outside the City View Hotel.
News

Hotel assault accused allowed bail

Ross Irby
6th Apr 2021 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A RESIDENT of the City View Hotel in Ipswich has been granted bail following an Easter Monday incident that resulted in a man with a broken ankle.

Rodney Arthur Clements, 38, from West Ipswich, appeared via watch-house video-link before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with committing an assault causing grievous bodily harm at Brisbane St on Monday, April 5.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O’Shea said police opposed bail.

Written police facts were handed up to Magistrate David Shepherd to read. Nothing of the allegation was read onto the record.

In making the bail application, lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Clements resided at the hotel and would abide by any curfew if bail was granted.

A man was allegedly assaulted outside the City View Hotel on Monday night. Photo: File – Rob Williams / The Queensland Times
A man was allegedly assaulted outside the City View Hotel on Monday night. Photo: File – Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

He said Clements had some mental health challenges but the alleged offence was not a matter where he instigated it.

“It was not a case of him going out looking for trouble,” Mr Fairclough said.

“But he did leave his residence to attack him on the street on the material (before me),” Magistrate Shepherd said, reading from the police document.

“The instigator, on the (police) material, is the complainant,” Mr Fairclough said.

He said the charge would have to proceed to Ipswich District Court.

Snr Const. O’Shea sought that Clements have no contact with witnesses, although it was noted that one witness also lived at the hotel.

Mr Shepherd said there would be an inevitable delay in the matter proceeding and given all the circumstances he would allow bail.

No curfew was imposed.

The case will be mentioned again on April 28.

city view hotel grievous bodily harm charge ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PROJECT PINK: How to help your local pub in cancer cause

        Premium Content PROJECT PINK: How to help your local pub in cancer cause

        Whats On Multiple venues across Ipswich are preparing to host fundraisers in support of lifesaving research

        Tourist hot-spot gets green light as bat threat eases

        Premium Content Tourist hot-spot gets green light as bat threat eases

        Council News The popular attraction was forced to close for six-weeks over public safety...

        Man's ankle badly broken in fight outside hotel

        Premium Content Man's ankle badly broken in fight outside hotel

        News A man will require surgery following the incident

        Man suffers head injury in rollover crash

        Premium Content Man suffers head injury in rollover crash

        News Paramedics have take a man aged in his 30s to hospital following an early morning...