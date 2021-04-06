Hotel assault accused allowed bail

A man has appeared in court charged with causing grievous bodily harm following an alleged fight outside the City View Hotel.

A man has appeared in court charged with causing grievous bodily harm following an alleged fight outside the City View Hotel.

A RESIDENT of the City View Hotel in Ipswich has been granted bail following an Easter Monday incident that resulted in a man with a broken ankle.

Rodney Arthur Clements, 38, from West Ipswich, appeared via watch-house video-link before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with committing an assault causing grievous bodily harm at Brisbane St on Monday, April 5.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O’Shea said police opposed bail.

Written police facts were handed up to Magistrate David Shepherd to read. Nothing of the allegation was read onto the record.

In making the bail application, lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Clements resided at the hotel and would abide by any curfew if bail was granted.

A man was allegedly assaulted outside the City View Hotel on Monday night. Photo: File – Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

He said Clements had some mental health challenges but the alleged offence was not a matter where he instigated it.

“It was not a case of him going out looking for trouble,” Mr Fairclough said.

“But he did leave his residence to attack him on the street on the material (before me),” Magistrate Shepherd said, reading from the police document.

“The instigator, on the (police) material, is the complainant,” Mr Fairclough said.

He said the charge would have to proceed to Ipswich District Court.

Snr Const. O’Shea sought that Clements have no contact with witnesses, although it was noted that one witness also lived at the hotel.

Mr Shepherd said there would be an inevitable delay in the matter proceeding and given all the circumstances he would allow bail.

No curfew was imposed.

The case will be mentioned again on April 28.