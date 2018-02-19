Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

Dad’s shock: ‘I was told I was a paedophile’

Karl Pollard was taking his daughter Stephanie to visit her sick grandmother. Picture: SWNS/Mega
Karl Pollard was taking his daughter Stephanie to visit her sick grandmother. Picture: SWNS/Mega
by Lauren McMah

A FATHER says he was horrified to be wrongly accused of being a paedophile after he checked into a hotel with his 14-year-old daughter.

And to make matters worse, the whole reason for Karl Pollard's trip was to take his daughter to see his mother, who was about to start cancer treatment.

Mr Pollard, 46, and daughter Stephanie, 14, checked into a Travelodge hotel in Cheshire, north west England, after making the four-hour trip from south Wales earlier this month.

They took a double room as it was the only option available, the dad said.

And when a police officer knocked on the hotel room door minutes after they had settled in, Mr Pollard initially panicked something had happened to his sick mother or his wife, who has multiple sclerosis and had stayed at home.

But instead, the officer told Mr Pollard police had received a call from Travelodge, who believed he was a paedophile grooming underage girls.

"I explained to her [the officer] that I was Stephanie's dad. The officer had to ask her loads of questions to prove it," Mr Pollard told the Daily Star.

"I couldn't believe it. It was an emotional trip already but it was made so much worse.

"One minute I was brushing my teeth, the next I was being told I was a paedophile."

Mr Pollard, who is a carer for his wife, Kim, said he wanted Stephanie to visit her grandmother before she started treatment for aggressive lung cancer.

"We're not sure how long she has left," Mr Pollard said.

The doting dad said the receptionist had given him a "weird look" when he checked in with Stephanie but "he thought nothing of it".

The police arrived at his hotel room door 10 minutes after they got in. Father and daughter were then interviewed separately.

Mr Pollard said while the police officer quickly determined nothing sinister was going on, the experience had left Stephanie "distraught".

"My daughter was in tears. She was so scared - and thought I was going to get taken away," he said.

"This has never happened to me before.

"It was an already traumatic trip. I was treated disgustingly. The worst was my daughter, she was just so distraught."

Wrongly accused: Karl Pollard said while police quickly realised there had been a mistake, the experience had made an already difficult trip worse. Picture: Facebook
Wrongly accused: Karl Pollard said while police quickly realised there had been a mistake, the experience had made an already difficult trip worse. Picture: Facebook

In a statement to The Sun, Travelodge said: "We are sorry for any distress caused to Mr Pollard. We take our responsibilities towards protecting children and vulnerable young people extremely seriously."

The company said its hotel teams were trained according to national guidelines supported by the UK's National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.

"In the past, proactive action by our hotel teams has helped to safeguard young people at risk," the statement continued.

"In this instance we got it wrong and we have apologised to Mr Pollard, as well as refunded his stay."

This is not the first time Travelodge staff have wrongly accused a father of being a paedophile.

Last year, the company issued an apology to widowed dad Craig Darwell, who had a similar experience while checking into a Travelodge hotel with his daughter Millie, 13.

Mr Darwell said that as the pair were checking in to the hotel in Surrey, UK, the receptionist asked him to prove Millie was his child.

"He [the receptionist] said it was company policy and I had to go on to Facebook to show messages I've sent to her," Mr Darwell said at the time.

"It was bizarre and really offensive. Then he told me that he'd already called police so I had to wait for them to arrive."

The devoted single dad, whose wife died when Millie was four, said it took about "two seconds" for police to realise the mistake, however the experience had "ruined" their weekend, in which they planned to visit the UK's famous Thorpe Park theme park as a treat.

But eagle-eyed staff have played an important role in thwarting the abuse of children. This week it emerged an American Airlines worker recused two teenage girls from a sex trafficking ring at Sacramento airport in California after noticing they were travelling alone and with no identification, and that "something just wasn't right".

Related Items

Topics:  accusation hotel paedophilia parenting

News Corp Australia
'SUPER DUMP': Waste giant pitches new Ipswich project

'SUPER DUMP': Waste giant pitches new Ipswich project

A NEW 'super dump' is being planned for Ipswich.

Snake catcher's close call with Charlie Brown

CLOSE CALL: Snake catcher Brandon Wilkinson with Charlie Brown.

'Death was a possibility' with Eastern Brown snake bite

‘Live maggots’ found in ALDI food

The woman from NSW posted a video on Facebook, showing the product's packaging and the maggots that she allegedly found wriggling on the top of the dessert. Picture: Facebook

Woman claims she found maggots crawling on her ALDI chocolate pudding

A helping hand for sick kids

FA NTASTIC EFFORT: Jasmin Hutches from Woolworths Booval has helped to raise an incredible amount for the Children's Hospital Foundation.

Nearly $20,000 raised by our community

Local Partners

Cricket's Merv Hughes can’t stomach drink and drug-drivers

He had pace to burn on the pitch, but former Test and one-day cricket star Merv Hughes takes things more slowly on his road trips.

Cancer teen married two days before death

19-year-old cancer patient Lydia Dominguez married her boyfriend Joshua Ordonez just two days before she died.

Teen with cancer dies after getting married two days earlier

Could you be ‘Australia’s best eater’ for paid dream gig?

You can get paid $1000 to eat. Picture: iStock

How to get paid for eating

premium_icon Ipswich school tops state high achievers list

The Springfield Anglican College students Tiana Hogrefe (left) and Erin Clark both achieved excellent OP results to complete their year 12 studies.

Five schools made top 50 OP scores list, one in first place

Poll shows 90% have considered a blockade

The Princes Freeway, from the Point Wilson overpass. Picture: Mitch Bear

"DO SOMETHING, do not just talk about it."

'Headaches, cranky': Heat causes classroom inequality

LUCKY ONE: Karalee prep student Wyatt, 5, is one of the lucky children across the Ipswich region. His classroom has air conditioning. Dad Michael says all new school buildings should be built with air conditioning.

Air con debate heats up in Ipswich

Coast snake-catcher has scarily close encounter

CLOSE CALL: Max Jackson's face-to-face with a snake.

VIDEO: Watch the moment a snake lands on the man's face