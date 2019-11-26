Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A hotboxing driver has been busted for having cannabis in his system despite claiming he did not smoke it. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
A hotboxing driver has been busted for having cannabis in his system despite claiming he did not smoke it. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Crime

Hotboxing driver loses his licence

Ross Irby
, ross.irby@qt.com.au
26th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER detected with cannabis in his system denied smoking the drug – instead telling police he had been in a closed laundry room where his mates were smoking the illegal drug.

He had not smoked the drug himself but in the matter heard before Ipswich Magistrates Court, police referred to it as “hotboxing”.

But the Riverview driver, Jonathan Lee Saxby, 30, pleaded guilty to drug-driving after cannabis was detected in his saliva at Fernvale on September 25.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Saxby was intercepted at 11.30am on Brisbane Valley Highway driving a grey Nissan Pulsar hatch.

He denied any drug use.

“He says his friends were smoking cannabis at his house in the laundry. He was also in the laundry with the doors closed,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“And asked whether he was hotboxing it, (he replied) well, yeah, but I didn’t smoke it.”

With a relevant offence in the past five years, he was fined $400 and lost his licence for three months.

cannabis drug-drivers hotbox marijuana
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fizzy flavours reborn in hospice fundraiser

        premium_icon Fizzy flavours reborn in hospice fundraiser

        Business Two of Ipswich’s favourite locally made soft drinks are being brought back to to raise money for palliative care services.

        NAME AND SHAME: 19 drink and drug drivers in Ipswich court

        premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: 19 drink and drug drivers in Ipswich court

        Crime A 72-year-old Teneriffe man made a big mistake when he was busted driving through...

        • 26th Nov 2019 9:00 AM
        Couple arrested after threatening to kill business owners

        premium_icon Couple arrested after threatening to kill business owners

        Crime An Ipswich court has heard how a couple landed in trouble after venting their...

        • 26th Nov 2019 9:00 AM
        QT Adopt-A-Family Christmas appeal 2019

        QT Adopt-A-Family Christmas appeal 2019

        News Sign up now to 'adopt' a family.