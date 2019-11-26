Hotboxing driver loses his licence

A hotboxing driver has been busted for having cannabis in his system despite claiming he did not smoke it. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

A DRIVER detected with cannabis in his system denied smoking the drug – instead telling police he had been in a closed laundry room where his mates were smoking the illegal drug.

He had not smoked the drug himself but in the matter heard before Ipswich Magistrates Court, police referred to it as “hotboxing”.

But the Riverview driver, Jonathan Lee Saxby, 30, pleaded guilty to drug-driving after cannabis was detected in his saliva at Fernvale on September 25.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Saxby was intercepted at 11.30am on Brisbane Valley Highway driving a grey Nissan Pulsar hatch.

He denied any drug use.

“He says his friends were smoking cannabis at his house in the laundry. He was also in the laundry with the doors closed,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“And asked whether he was hotboxing it, (he replied) well, yeah, but I didn’t smoke it.”

With a relevant offence in the past five years, he was fined $400 and lost his licence for three months.