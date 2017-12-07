Hot, wet and sticky weather will persist for days

IPSWICH residents should brace for hot, steamy and sticky weather for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Temperatures will peak at 35 degrees today before increasing to maximums of 36 tomorrow with the chance of an afternoon storm.

Rain and storms will persist on Saturday with maximum temperatures reducing only slightly to 33 degrees and 30 on Sunday.

The next few days are well above the December mean maximum temperature of 30.8 degrees.

Showers are predicted right through to Tuesday next week.