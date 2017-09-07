27°
Hot week ahead for Ipswich as winter fades away

Helen Spelitis
by

THE last signs of winter are fading fast.

Ipswich has already tasted the summer ahead after temperatures hit 33.9 degrees in mid-August before cooling back down to maximums in the mid-20s.

Early risers would have noticed the lift in minimum temperatures with mornings shifting from cold to pleasant temperatures.

Another reminder that summer is just around the corner is on the way.

Today is expected reach 27 degrees with a fine and mild weekend ahead; tops of 25 are expected on Saturday and Sunday.

As we head into next week, things will start to heat up.

Monday is expected to reach a maximum of 28 degrees.

That will be followed by a 32-degree day on Tuesday ahead of a 33-degree day on Wednesday.

The hottest Ipswich September day on record was in 1943 when the mercury soared to 39.2 degrees.

 

