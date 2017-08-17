Hot Waax will end the year on a high

EMERGE's Calen Le Couteur spoke to Chris Antolak from Brisbane's five-piece WAAX to talk about their EP Wild & Weak and their huge finish to the year.

C: How did you guys land on the name WAAX?

CA: I think it was a case of having something short and sweet, Marie came up with the name then she spoke to her uncle about it who was a influence on her getting into music. I think he suggested the two a's, I might be wrong. But that's what I recall (laughs).

C: How did Waax first form?

CA: Waax were a band based in Brisbane whose sole mission at the time was to play as much as they could every week and get pissed while doing it. Pretty humble roots, eventually Marie brought a song to the group (Wisdom Teeth), they recorded it and some of the guys who were studying music at JMC gave the track to one of their lecturers who happened to be pretty connected within the Brisbane music scene and she provided that to Ben Preece who is now our manager.

C: You recently released your sophomore EP Wild & Weak, what can you tell me about the EP?

CA: It's our sophomore EP, the second we've brought out. It consists of five songs with a concept behind them. It's kind of the unravelling of what Marie was going through at the time while writing the record.

C: How does it vary from the Holy Sick EP?

CA: There's definitely more of a focus going on with respects to the songs and what we were trying to achieve in addition to finding our sound and being more focused on crafting songs and being aware of space when writing.

C: Do you have a personal favourite from the EP?

CA: I'm going to say Nothing Is Always, that song has always resonated with me. I suppose instrumentally it's pretty exciting and very diverse.

C: On October 5 and 6, you play The Tivoli with Dune Rats, Hockey Dad and Wavves, what can we expect from those gigs?

CA: A lot of sweaty people (laughs). I'm really looking forward to it, we're big fans of all of the bands on the bill especially Dune Rats and Wavves.

C: You'll also support Fall Out Boy at The Riverstage in January, how did it feel to be selected for that gig?

CA: It was really an honour and a shock. The day we announced the Dune Rats tour, we get a message from our manager saying we've been offered Fall Out Boyit.

C: In early September you guys will be part of a huge Bigsound 2017, including bands like The Creases, Cub Sport, Confidence Man and Oh Mercy. Which bands from the line-up are you interested in seeing?

CA: The Creases for sure.

C: What is the best gig Waax has ever played and why?

CA: My personal favourite is our last Brisbane show at The Crowbar, it was sold out with all kinds of family and friends there.

C: Do you have any more release plans for this year?

CA: Yes, the plan is to have a single our before the end of the year and potentially a tour along with that.

C: Do you have any dream venues to be able to perform at (excluding of course the Tivoli and Riverstage)?

CA: The Tivoli and Riverstage are ones for sure, The Forum is one we are yet to play which we are very excited about in addition to Luna Park.

C: Lastly, if you had three words to describe the Wild & Weak EP, which three words would you use?

CA: Wild and Weak I suppose, it's wild in its sound yet weak with its vulnerability and complex lyrical nature and yeah I feel the title track sums it up perfectly.