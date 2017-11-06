Hot tip from excited Cup city

Regular Ipswich track winning jockey Robbie Fradd returns to the enclosure after his successful ride aboard Raven's Wing.

THE annual Melbourne Cup carnival is in full swing as the city is filled with Cup fever.

All across Melbourne, there are people full of spirit enjoying the fashions, colourful excitement and atmosphere that goes hand in hand with Cup week.

German trainer Andreas Wohler put it well when he said there is nothing like the buzz in the build-up to Melbourne Cup Day anywhere across the globe.

Wohler, who collected the 2014 Melbourne Cup with the easy winner Protectionist, vowed to make the Melbourne Cup a regular part of his training program after his successful raid that year.

So overwhelmingly positive was the experience for the German master trainer in 2014, that he pledged to find a horse capable of repeating the feat - and each year if he could.

In 2017, the Irish-bred gelding Red Cardinal is the galloper that Wohler has his faith in for a repeat of the 2014 Cup success.

Australian Bloodstocks who owned Protectionist purchased Red Cardinal in 2016 after showing significant staying promise in England and Ireland.

An attempt to make the field for the 2016 Melbourne Cup came unstuck when narrowly and unluckily beaten in the Group 1 Von Europa at Cologne in Germany in September last year.

As the only plan for the galloper was the Melbourne Cup, he was spelled for nine months until earlier this year with a program set out for the 2017 Cup.

First up over 3200 metres, Red Cardinal comfortably beat smart Irish horse Nearly Caught at Group 2 level at Hoppegarten in Germany.

With the Melbourne Cup in mind, he then went to New York to ensure he could travel. In another two mile race at Group 3 level at Belmont, Red Cardinal stylishly saluted showing a smart sprint at the end.

Andreas Wohler explained that Red Cardinal had a skin condition and didn't favour the shifting track at Deauville next start when seemingly disappointing behind another Cup favourite in English galloper Marmelo.

It was then straight to Melbourne and straight to the Cup without another start in the hope of replicating his first-up Hoppegarten win over the distance.

No horse other than Vintage Crop in 1993 has travelled to Australia and won the Melbourne Cup without an Australian start.

Despite this fact, I am banking on Andreas Wohler's training genius and going with Red Cardinal, even though he has drawn the outside barrier.

Marmelo and Rekindling have strong claims from the European contingent while Almandin is a strong former German stayer despite carrying five kilograms more than in his win last year.

Fradd regains lead

ROBBIE Fradd was overtaken by Jeff Lloyd at the head of the Ipswich Jockey's ladder last week for the first time this season.

However, Fradd came back strongly at last week's Wednesday Metropolitan meeting collecting a winning treble.

Raven's Wing won for trainer Matthew Dunn to kickstart Fradd's success before Malmoosa won for Danny Bowen of Lismore.

The final leg of Fradd's treble was Isla Tristana, again for Dunn.

These winners moved Robbie Fradd to 12 season wins at Ipswich, two ahead of Jeff Lloyd with a further two back to Jim Byrne.

Next on the ladder is Luke Dittman with seven season wins after saluting aboard Beau Isa for Darleen Duryea on Wednesday.

Next meeting

Ipswich racing continues on Thursday followed by Wednesdays, November 15 and 22.