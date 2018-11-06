Menu
Hot temps prompt call for air-con

6th Nov 2018 12:00 AM

SCORCHING temperatures across Ipswich have prompted the LNP to renew its call for air-conditioning in every state school classroom.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said with temperatures as high as 39C expected in Ipswich over the next three days, classrooms without air-conditioning would be a nightmare for teaching and learning.

"Today is going to be a scorcher across many parts of Queensland as we head into summer," she said.

"At present, air-conditioning isn't compulsory in state schools in southeast Queensland.

"Children and teachers will swelter in classrooms with no air-conditioning this week.

The LNP has previously pledged to air-condition every classroom in the state and says "smart kids are cool kids".

"Queensland is a hot state and if it's good enough that we air-condition other public buildings, it should be good enough for our kids and teachers as well," Ms Frecklington said.

"This is all part of our plan to make Queensland kids the smartest in the nation."

Earlier this year Ipswich mum Rochelle Caloon slammed Education Minister Grace Grace's refusal to air-condition classrooms.

Ipswich Queensland Times

