Hot streak

UNLEASHED: New York Mets’ draftee Laine Huffman has found his feet at the Ipswich Musketeers and is starting to fire.

UNLEASHED: New York Mets’ draftee Laine Huffman has found his feet at the Ipswich Musketeers and is starting to fire.

PHENOMENAL pitching has the Ipswich Musketeers on an irresistible mid-season charge.

After a slow start yielded several narrow defeats, the Tivoli club has won nine of its last 11 games to sit sixth within striking distance of the all-important top four.

Musketeers face the Redcliffe Padres away from home on Sunday.

They could not enter armed with greater confidence after they mauled an underperforming Padres 10-1 on Wednesday night. In the absence of their regular pitchers, Billy Cruice stepped up to the mound to keep the Padres quiet across three innings before American import Nick Grimes entered the fray. Grimes was perfect as he shutdown the opposition and closed out the game.

In an indication of their dominance, the Musketeers outhit the Padres 13-4, with Josh Roberts and Laine Huffman leading the barrage.

Despite the lopsided midweek result, club president Jon Campbell said the Padres were stacked with quality and the visitors would need to avoid any complacency at Redcliffe.

“They’re a good team,” he said.

“Every game is different.”

Ipswich will start Dean Jones on the mound with Logan Grigsby to offer relief.

Campbell said there were about 14 games remaining and the Musketeers were well-placed to sneak into the playoffs if they could win a lion’s share.

He said everyone involved knew they were a better team than initial results had suggested and that fact had been proven of late.

Contesting a doubleheader on Sunday with both matches shortened to seven innings, the Musketeers mercilessly put the Coomera Cubs to the sword 4-0 and 5-1.

Club president Jon Campbell said Jones pitched the first game and Grigsby the second, and their sensational form had carried the side to victory on each occasion.

“Both pitchers did a great job,” he said.

“Everyone played well. Defensively we were awesome because they didn’t score any runs.”

Big hitters Roberts and Huffman were again influential.

Campbell said young guns Jeremy Suthers, Campbell Twigg and Billy Cruice had shown signs they were realising the potential coaches and senior players knew they possessed.

Musketeers have lost the services of American Ryan Daugherty.

A homesick Daugherty has returned to the US.

Campbell said his departure meant the Musketeers had less firepower but the remaining imports were hitting their straps and more than compensating.

“We knew they were good quality,” Campbell said.

“Grimes has been solid from the get-go.

“It has taken Huffman a bit of time to find his feet but now he is really showing what he can do. And I saw Logan play a lot in Germany at Heidenheim Heidekopfe, so I knew what he could do.”

Brisbane Bandit Andrew ‘Soup’ Campbell is currently sidelined with a bulging disc in his lower back but is hoping to make a return to the Australian Baseball League this weekend.