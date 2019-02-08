Hot spell, storms for Ipswich

IF YOU have been enjoying the relatively mild summer conditions across Ipswich the past few weeks, get set for a change.

The Bureau of Meteorology's latest six-day forecast shows a hot spell on the way. The temperatures will start to climb from tomorrow. The first day of the weekend will test a high of 35C and Sunday will also push 35C before a dip on Monday to 31C.

That will be short-lived with the mercury climbing back towards 35C on Tuesday. The real headline-grabber will be on Wednesday with a potential 38C - almost 8C above the monthly average.

The heat over the weekend will be moderated by decent showers. Tomorrow and Sunday could feature falls between 0-8mm and 1-8mm. There's the chance of a storm tomorrow.

Looking at today, a few showers and a storm are forecast along with a high of 31C.