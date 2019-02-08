Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Hot spell, storms for Ipswich

Greg Osborn
by
8th Feb 2019 12:00 AM

IF YOU have been enjoying the relatively mild summer conditions across Ipswich the past few weeks, get set for a change.

The Bureau of Meteorology's latest six-day forecast shows a hot spell on the way. The temperatures will start to climb from tomorrow. The first day of the weekend will test a high of 35C and Sunday will also push 35C before a dip on Monday to 31C.

That will be short-lived with the mercury climbing back towards 35C on Tuesday. The real headline-grabber will be on Wednesday with a potential 38C - almost 8C above the monthly average.

The heat over the weekend will be moderated by decent showers. Tomorrow and Sunday could feature falls between 0-8mm and 1-8mm. There's the chance of a storm tomorrow.

Looking at today, a few showers and a storm are forecast along with a high of 31C.

high temperatures ipswich weather rainfall storms
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Foodies serve up winning streak for Ipswich restaurant

    premium_icon Foodies serve up winning streak for Ipswich restaurant

    Food & Entertainment CUSTOMERS lift popular diner to national prominence.

    • 8th Feb 2019 12:11 AM
    'I'm the f---ing devil', yells masked intruder

    premium_icon 'I'm the f---ing devil', yells masked intruder

    Crime She thought he held a gun and called out

    • 8th Feb 2019 12:09 AM
    Major $1 million koala habitat project completed

    premium_icon Major $1 million koala habitat project completed

    Environment The native trees were first planted in 2013.

    • 8th Feb 2019 12:03 AM
    How times have changed: pulling teeth with his bare hands

    premium_icon How times have changed: pulling teeth with his bare hands

    News He graduated his studies in 1980.

    • 8th Feb 2019 12:00 AM