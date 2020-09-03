Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Coast agents Imika Neylan, Brodie Rodgers, Stacey-Marie Pettman, Josh Sherwell, Jill Wright and Ryan Bradeley.
Coast agents Imika Neylan, Brodie Rodgers, Stacey-Marie Pettman, Josh Sherwell, Jill Wright and Ryan Bradeley.
Offbeat

Hot property: Coast’s 30 sexiest real estate agents

Matty Holdsworth
Nadja Fleet
3rd Sep 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Sunshine Coast: home to hot weather, hot property and hot real estate agents.

But a national competition which named Australia's sexiest real estate agents has snubbed the Coast, with no local agents being included.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The competition, Australia's Sexiest Real Estate Agents, run on Instagram page (@australias_sexiest_agents), did not check out the Sunshine Coast.

So the Sunshine Coast Daily has come up with its own lighthearted hot property list.

It includes a veteran of the Australian Defence Force, a former professional ballerina, multiple award winners and gun surfing identities.

Let us know what you think. If there's anyone who was left off who catches your eye, comment below.

Coast couple add super penthouse to property portfolio

Next few years crucial to Coast's transport future

More Stories

australias sexiest real estate agent sunshine coast hotlist sunshine coast property sunshine coast property market
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Region’s front line workers receive praise

        Premium Content Region’s front line workers receive praise

        News West Moreton Health’s “undercover” staff are being praised for their hard work on the frontline.

        • 3rd Sep 2020 2:00 PM
        New 112-place child care centre ready to welcome kids

        Premium Content New 112-place child care centre ready to welcome kids

        Education A new child care centre years in the making is promising to be an integral part of...

        • 3rd Sep 2020 1:48 PM
        PM’s response to meatworkers labelled ‘insulting’

        Premium Content PM’s response to meatworkers labelled ‘insulting’

        News Comments made by the PM regarding the 1700 Ipswich meatworkers facing an uncertain...

        Teens stabbed, shot fired in drug deal gone wrong

        Premium Content Teens stabbed, shot fired in drug deal gone wrong

        News A Children’s Court Judge has expressed shock at the level of violence displayed by...