HOT POTATO: Limited tickets left for Wiggles' Ipswich show

The Wiggles' brand new show will see Emma, Lachy, Anthony and Simon performing in over 150 locations in every state and territory in Australia.

FRESH from a record-breaking international tour the world's most successful children's entertainment group is on its way to Ipswich.

The Wiggles will bring their Wiggle Wiggle Wiggle! tour to the Ipswich Civic Centre on April 5.

People wanting to attend should get in quick, with the first three shows of the day already sold out.

Only tickets for the 5pm show are available.

Over the past year The Wiggles toured the world including Australia, New Zealand, England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Canada.

They performed to more than a quarter-of-a-million fans around the world, making The Wiggles the most successful children's entertainment group.

After performing five sold-out shows in Perth, The Wiggles set a record for the most number of tickets sold to any artist at the venue.

The Wiggles TV show was snapped up by Netflix, taking it into over 190 countries around the world as well as Hulu, Treehouse and Universal Kids in North America.

During last year's tour The Wiggles sold out over 200 shows.

Visit ipswichciviccentre.com.au to book.